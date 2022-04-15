Supervisor Hilda Solis has remained a staunch advocate for the Armenian-American community

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced its endorsement of Hilda Solis for her re-election to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors representing the First District.

“Hilda Solis has been a friend of the Armenian-American community during her long tenure as a public servant in various capacities,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “As a principal leader on Armenian issues and a committed ally to our community, we look forward to working with her to address the concerns of the Armenian community in the First District,” she continued.

Supervisor Solis was elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2014, where she represents Downtown, East Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Valley – including the densely populated Armenian community in Montebello. Following the Los Angeles County redistricting process in 2021, the Supervisor’s Armenian-American constituency grew with the addition of Little Armenia to the First District.

Before being elected to the Board of Supervisors, Solis served as a member of the California State Assembly and State Senate and, in 2000 was elected to the U.S. Congress. As a Congressmember, Solis was an active member of the Armenian Congressional Caucus, co-sponsoring resolutions in the House of Representatives urging the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Following her tenure in Congress, Hilda Solis served as Secretary of Labor in President Barack Obama’s first administration, becoming the first Hispanic woman to serve as a regular U.S. cabinet member. She earned praise and recognition for her contributions to the enforcement of workplace safety regulations and commitment to labor rights.

After being elected Supervisor, Hilda Solis has remained a staunch advocate for the Armenian-American community – having authored a motion in 2016 to establish an Armenian Genocide memorial in Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles. She has regularly attended Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Montebello, Hollywood, and Glendale and, in 2020, issued her strong condemnation of Azerbaijan’s invasion of the Republic of Artsakh – as well as co-authoring a letter to Mercury Public Affairs urging it sever its contract with the Turkish government over its support for Azerbaijan.

Following the redistricting process and the incorporation of Little Armenia into the First Supervisorial District, Solis participated in a tour of the historic Armenian neighborhood organized by the ANCA-WR, where she met with local leaders and expressed her commitment to supporting the local Armenian-American community.

“I’m honored and delighted to have the significant endorsement and trust of ANCA-WR and the Armenian American community,” Solis noted. “During my tenure on the Board of Supervisors, we have worked together to uplift the Armenian community and recognize the true history of Armenians, including establishing a memorial for the Armenian Genocide. Recently, my district added Little Armenia in East Hollywood due to redistricting, and I visited with community leaders in the area, who welcomed me with open arms. I am committed to continuing this wonderful partnership”, she continued.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is responsible for a roughly $30 billion annual budget covering a wide range of services, which include child services and foster care, the sheriff’s department, jails, and transportation, among many others.

Los Angeles is home to the largest Armenian diaspora community globally, with up to half a million residents of Armenian ancestry across the county. The Armenian-American community of Los Angeles has made an indelible impact on the social, cultural, political, and economic fabric of the county.

With primary elections approaching on June 7th, Armenian-Americans have an important opportunity to ensure our community’s collective voice is heard, and are poised to play a significant role in shaping the county’s future.

The ANCA-WR will continue to announce its endorsements as it works tirelessly to ensure issues of significance to the Armenian-American community are addressed by candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.