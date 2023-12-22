LOS ANGELES— The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced its endorsement of John Harabedian for California State Assembly District 41 and Yvonne Yiu for California State Senate District 25.

John Harabedian is a former elected official, an attorney, and an advocate for the Armenian-American community. Harabedian was born and raised in the small town of Sierra Madre, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. His post-secondary education saw John graduate from the prestigious schools of Yale, Oxford, and Stanford Law School. John Harabedian is a former Councilmember and Mayor of Sierra Madre, California, where he served from 2012 to 2020. He carries a diverse background in law, business, and public service. Harabedian is currently an attorney and investment manager at Omni Bridgeway. He also serves as a Regional Vice Chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and a California State Commissioner.

“John is a product of the Armenian-American community, and we are confident that he will be a strong voice for our issues in the California State Assembly,” said Raffi Kassabian, Esq., Vice-Chair of the ANCA-Western Region. “We look forward to working with him on the issues that matter to our community and ensuring Armenian-Americans are well represented in the State Legislature.”

“I’m extremely honored to receive the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region. The ANCA-WR’s endorsement is deeply personal for me and the 41st Assembly District, which is home to the largest population of Armenians in the United States,” said John Harabedian. “I share the ANCA-WR’s mission of supporting a free, united, and independent Armenia and Artsakh. I look forward to working with the ANCA-WR to attain our shared goal of having more robust Armenian representation in Sacramento.”

Assembly District 41 consists of portions of San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties, including the whole Cities of La Verne, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, La Cañada Flintridge, Bradbury, Claremont, and San Dimas, as well as portions of the Cities of Hesperia, Monrovia, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and a portion of Duarte. Pasadena alone accounts for nearly 30 percent of the available voting base in AD41. This district includes foothill communities of the San Gabriel Mountains. Communities in the region share interests and concerns related to the environment, wildlife management, and transportation.

Yvonne Yiu is a local business leader who opened her own firm with over $1 billion in assets under her management – all before the age of 40, and currently serves as a Monterey Park City Council member. Yvonne’s family immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong when she was 16, following the passing of her father. Her family struggled to make ends meet, and her mother worked in a factory to take care of Yvonne and her sisters. Ever since then, Yvonne has been a firm believer that the American dream should be accessible for everyone including women, communities of color, immigrants and young people.

“The California State Senate District 25 race is of paramount importance to the Armenian American community, as the victor will have to fill the void left behind by Senator Portantino who has been a champion of Armenian American issues for years,” said Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of the ANCA-Western Region. “After months of vigorous review of all the candidates, we are pleased to endorse Yvonne Yiu for the CA State Senate District 25, and look forward to working with her to advance the priorities of our community through the California Legislature.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR), a leading advocacy organization representing the Armenian-American community. This endorsement highlights our shared commitment to addressing critical issues and amplifying the voices of the diverse communities within our district, and underscores the contributions of Armenian-Americans, whose resilience, cultural heritage, and invaluable societal impact continue to enrich and strengthen our community,” said Councilmember Yvonne Yiu. “I look forward to collaborating closely with the ANCA-WR and continuing our work to champion equality, justice, and progress for all residents.”

Senate District 25 includes the cities of Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, La Cañada Flintridge, South Pasadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Duarte, Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Claremont, Upland, and Rancho Cucamonga. It also is home to the core of the Armenian-American population centered in Glendale, Burbank, and Pasadena.

Pursuant to the organization’s long-standing endorsement protocols, the ANCA-Western Region Board is the sole entity authorized to issue official ANCA endorsements in California State Elections. The primary elections will take place on March 5, 2024. The general election will be held on November 5, 2024. Visit hyevotes.org for more voter information.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.