LOS ANGELES—The Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America- Western Region met with the newly elected President of Los Angeles City Council Paul Krekorian and California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian this week

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues of concern to the Armenian community in California, including the volatile security situation in Armenia and Artsakh, the growing intra-community tensions in the City of Los Angeles, and the prospective outcomes of the ongoing investigation into Los Angeles City’s redistricting process launched by California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“We had a very productive meeting with newly elected Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian and California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian,” said Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of ANCA-Western Region. “We thank them both for a very candid and productive discussion pertaining to the complex issues facing the communities of Los Angeles, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively toward issues of mutual concern.”

“I thank the ANCA-Western Region Board for a productive discussion about our vital common objectives and their kind recognition of my new position,” said Council President Paul Krekorian.

The meeting was also attended by ANCA-Western Region Staff and Karo Torossian, the Chief of Staff for Council President Paul Krekorian.

