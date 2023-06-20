Steve Artinian

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region on June 20 released a statement on the passing of activist Steve Artinian.

The ANCA – Western Region Board and Staff are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of a beloved and dear member of our ANCA-WR family, Steve Artinian.

For over a decade, Steve has been a dedicated and loyal leader in everything we have done to advance the Armenian Cause. With his gentle demeanor, kind heart and unwavering commitment, he has selflessly devoted his time, talent and expertise to every project. Steve has been singularly responsible for lifting us up to new heights, optimistically promising success at every juncture and then inevitably delivering it by surpassing even his own expectations with each passing year.

From our America We Thank You tribute to Near East Relief, to our biennial ANCA-WR Grassroots Conferences, to our Annual Gala Banquets, to our HyeVotes initiative, to the leadership he brought to the community-wide Armenian Genocide Centennial March for Justice, to our ANCA Telethons, and everything in between, Steve has undertaken every task with humility and creativity and has left a lasting legacy on our organization and on our community that will never be forgotten. We are so grateful to him for the unflappable passion and vision he brought to us every single day.

Initially serving as an integral member of our ANCA-WR Board of Directors and then continuing to generously lead many vital committees with his creative vision on multiple projects, Steve has been an essential, steadfast, reliable and truly irreplaceable member of our team. He leaves us with broken hearts and a void that will be impossible to fill.

On behalf of the entire ANCA Western Region family, we extend our deepest condolences to Steve’s loving family and broad circle of dear friends as we mourn this immense loss for our community. Steve’s memory will continue to live on forever in our hearts and in everything we do. We have learned so much from him and with boundless gratitude, we will strive to maintain the level of professionalism, dedication and vision that he brought to everything he did for us.

May our beloved Steve soar with the angels and rest in peace in God’s light. We will truly miss him.

ANCA – Western Region