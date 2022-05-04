LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is re-launching its HyeVotes Initiative in preparation for the 2022 Primary and General Elections.

“For a decade, the HyeVotes initiative has worked to empower our community by promoting civic engagement amongst Armenian-Americans,” said ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Our community is poised to make a significant impact during this critical election season. It is absolutely vital Armenian-Americans vote so as to ensure our community’s voice is heard and its needs are met,” Hovsepian concluded.

The HyeVotes website will serve as a central hub for our community, providing vital resources and information in both Armenian and English to ensure a high turnout in the upcoming elections.

Ahead of the primary elections, the HyeVotes Initiative will be conducting voter outreach and education in areas with a high concentration of Armenian-American voters – in particular Southern California, where it will partner with local Armenian organizations, schools, churches, media outlets, and businesses to get out the vote. HyeVotes is also committed to providing assistance and support to community members who require special accommodations for voting, particularly when it comes to Armenian language access.

Since its inception in 2012, the primary goal of the HyeVotes Initiative has been to increase the number of registered Armenian-American voters, to provide voters with comprehensive nonpartisan information about the contests on the ballot, and encourage civic engagement and volunteerism among our community’s youth. To date, HyeVotes has successfully registered over 50,000 Armenian Americans and mobilized the electoral participation of countless more.

Individual wishing to volunteer for the HyeVotes Initiative, may complete a volunteer application form.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.