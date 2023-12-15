LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region released its 2022-2023 Impact Report, which chronicles the organization’s vigorous political grassroots advocacy efforts at the local, state, and federal levels, augmented by key community-building initiatives and wide-ranging outreach campaigns geared towards the advancement of Hye Tahd (the Armenian Cause) in the past two years.

A critical series of aggressions by Azerbaijan shaped the trajectory of ANCA-WR’s response during this timeframe, primarily Azerbaijan’s invasion of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia in September 2022, which saw the killing of more than 135 Armenians and the internal displacement of over 7,500 others. Three months later, Azerbaijan initiated an illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the sole conduit connecting the Republic of Artsakh to the outside world via Armenia, depriving thousands of civilians of essential goods and services. Azerbaijan’s genocidal campaign escalated into a full-frontal assault on Artsakh in September 2023, directly leading to the ethnic cleansing and genocide of indigenous Armenians and resulting in a severe refugee crisis as over 100,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians sought refuge in the Republic of Armenia.

“The world is an unjust place, as geopolitical interests routinely trounce noble aspirations of human rights, freedom, and justice. Tyrannical regimes act with impunity as they take advantage of rampant indifference and refusal of the international community to act to protect humanity,” said ANCA-WR Board of Directors Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. in her message to ANCA WR Supporters. “But as we meet the daunting challenges and existential threats that face us, we must remind ourselves that the Armenian Nation throughout history has repeatedly risen from the ashes of the worst calamities, resilient and resolute; that from adversity comes strength and clarity of purpose.”

The 50-page report highlights ANCA WR’s efforts to promote the Sister-State Relationship between California and Syunik; Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan’s tour of the United States in September of 2022 organized by ANCA WR; the 2022 Grassroots Conference featuring international human rights and humanitarian law experts; the 2022 and 2023 Annual Awards Banquets; Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade and genocide of Artsakh; advocacy efforts at the local, state, and federal levels; the Education Committees efforts to integrate Armenian Genocide resources in school curricula; the HyeVotes and HyeCount initiatives fostering civic engagement and ensuring Armenian representation on the 2023 Census Questionnaire; the relentless activism of ANCA WR’s local chapters, serving as the cornerstone of the organization’s advocacy efforts; the organization’s investment in the next generation of Armenian leaders through its internship, fellowship, youth committee and professional network; as well as collaborations with coalition partners and Armenian community organizations in the implementation of various initiatives, conferences, projects, and programs.

The 2022-2023 Impact Report is a testament to ANCA-WR’s unwavering dedication and impactful work, setting a strong foundation for future endeavors in the advancement of the Armenian cause.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

