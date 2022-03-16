BY MELODY SERAYDARIAN

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has welcomed eight college students hailing from different universities to the Spring 2022 Internship Program.

Boasting a variety of opportunities for leadership development, the interns will garner hands-on experience and understanding of the Armenian-American political sphere, the vitality of mass media in an ever-digitizing globe, the importance of highlighting public and community affairs, discovering the particularities of organizing and education, gaining the tools for non-profit management, and confronting the perpetration and denial of genocide through intensive research and risk analysis.

Despite each intern having the freedom to zero in on a personal project and work with a small group and a mentor, they also participate in a series of workshops and lectures that feature various members of the community, such as elected officials, journalists, and specialists, who all provide invaluable knowledge on the inner workings of their careers, knowledge that the interns will carry with them long after the program comes to a close.

“We are excited to welcome and inspire a new cohort of Armenian advocates who are eager to make an impact on our community,” remarked Verginie Touloumian, ANCA-WR’s Interim Executive Director. “The ANCA-WR is confident that the skills learned throughout the course of this program have created lifelong activists that will perpetually echo the ANCA’s crucial work: to advance the Armenian Cause,” she continued.

Interns have already begun their journey, and are working on projects that are focused on government affairs, genocide prevention, combatting rising Armenophobia, community outreach, and educational programs. Community members can keep up with the interns by reading their blogs on the ANCA-WR website.

The ANCA-WR Spring 2022 Interns are:

Alexander Azilazian – University of California, Los Angeles, Political Science

University of California, Los Angeles, Political Science Mane Berikyan – University of Southern California, International Relations, Minors in Russian Area Studies and News Media & Society

University of Southern California, International Relations, Minors in Russian Area Studies and News Media & Society Arman Dzhragatsbanyan – University of Southern California, Health and Human Studies, Minor in Political Science

University of Southern California, Health and Human Studies, Minor in Political Science Anna Ghukasyan – University of California, Los Angeles, Psychology and Political Science

University of California, Los Angeles, Psychology and Political Science Elena Ismailyan – University of California, Los Angeles, Political Science, Minor in Armenian Studies

University of California, Los Angeles, Political Science, Minor in Armenian Studies Alex Malikian – Glendale Community College, Political Science

Glendale Community College, Political Science Sara Ohannesian – University of California, Los Angeles, Economics and Public Affairs

University of California, Los Angeles, Economics and Public Affairs Melody Seraydarian – Glendale Community College, Communication Studies

Established in summer 2006, the ANCA Western Region Internship Program is a selective part-time leadership program, which introduces college students and recent college graduates to all aspects of the public affairs arena. The program provides an opportunity for student leaders and activists to gain an in- depth understanding of the American political system, Armenian-American issues and advocacy efforts on the local, state and federal levels. Summer session of the program will begin in June of 2021; interested students can find more information on our website.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.