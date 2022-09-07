BY KATY SIMONIAN



The Armenian National Committee of America–Western Region will welcome Dr. Arman Tatoyan, Armenia’s former Human Rights Defender, to participate in a Q & A at the 2022 Grassroots Conference on Artsakh which will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.



Internationally renowned for his work as Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia (2016-2022), Tatoyan will share his perspectives on the ongoing need for justice and accountability for Turkey and Azerbaijan, for the sake of preventing further crimes against humanity from being perpetrated against the people of Artsakh. The session, which will be moderated by ANCA-WR Executive Director Sarkis Balkhian, will be an opportunity for members of the Armenian American community to engage with a man who for years has stood at the forefront of defending human rights and enforcing international laws to protect the sovereignty of the Armenian Nation.



On his trip to the US and participation at the ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference on Artsakh, Tatoyan reflects on the need for facilitating policies that prevent further aggression against Armenians. “Mass destructions and atrocities committed by Azerbaijani armed forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are consequences of international and especially human rights organizations’ continuous denials to visit Artsakh,” he said, noting the importance of both global recognition and intervention.



This is not the first time Dr. Tatoyan has visited the United States on the invitation of the ANCA-WR, as he previously took part in an impressive two-week delegation to California in 2021, meeting with elected officials, community leaders and scholars to discuss the Armenian Diaspora’s role in securing a bright future for the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh.



During his historic trip, the ANCA-WR honored Dr. Tatoyan with the prestigious Human Rights Champion Award for his service to the Armenian people. After his election for a six-year term as the Human Rights Defender – Ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia in 2016, he solidified his role as a leading international voice for the human rights of the Armenian people. Having earned his LLB, LLM and PhD from Yerevan State University, as well as his Masters of Law Degree from University of Pennsylvania Law School, Tatoyan is a prominent figure across the international courts. He has served as an Ad-Hoc Judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia and the Deputy Representative of Armenia at the European Court of Human Rights. Tatoyan has also served as an International Advisor to the Council of Europe, as a member of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT). He is an international expert on torture prevention and border security issues. In addition to his service in government, Dr. Tatoyan is a Professor at American University of Armenia’s College of Humanities and Social Science and a Visiting Professor at Yerevan State University.



Last month, Dr. Tatoyan established the “Center for Law and Justice-Tatoyan Foundation.” The newly formed organization with Tatoyan at the helm has already provided a “Submission” to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN Human Rights). Additionally, the “Tatoyan Foundation” is preparing a special report on the ongoing state sponsored hatred and institutional Anti-Armenianism by Azerbaijan which will be published online in the coming weeks.



“The ANCA-WR looks forward to once again welcoming Dr. Tatoyan to California. His contributions to preserving Armenia’s security and his commitment to serving as Defender of Human Rights for the Armenian people will continue to make an impact,” said ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Our community is grateful for his work and we look forward to a meaningful Q & A with Dr. Tatoyan, which will surely be an enriching opportunity to learn from his wisdom, experience and dedication to defending Armenia,” she added.



The ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference on Artsakh will display the Armenian American community’s unwavering commitment to promoting the freedom, stability and peace of the Armenian people. Dr. Tatoyan’s presence honors all who carry on the work of preserving, protecting and defending the human rights of the Armenian people.



The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.



Katy Simonian is a member of the 2022 ANCA-WR Gala Committee.