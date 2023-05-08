Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu continued to threaten Armenia after Ankara barred an Armenian airline from using its airspace for overflights, citing the recent unveiling of a monument dedicated to the heroes of Operation Nemesis.

Speaking with a Turkish television channel, Cavusoglu called the Nemesis Monument unacceptable and for Armenia to “make heroes out of persons who killed officers of the Ottoman Army and our Azerbaijani brothers.”

“We are discussing the steps to be taken against Armenia with the President of Turkey,” added Cavusoglu.

He said that Armenia’s authorities had been informed either through Turkey’s special envoy for normalization of ties with Armenia or other channels.

The State Department last week expressed the United States concern with Turkey’s decision to ban overflights of Armenian aircraft.