Says Turkey’s Path Runs Through Shushi and Other Occupied Artsakh Territories

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu threatened punitive measures against Armenia “if it does not correct its mistake,” referring to his now infamous objection to a monument recently unveiled in Yerevan that honors the heroes of Operation Nemesis.

“The installation of that monument is unacceptable [to Turkey]. If Armenia does not correct its mistake, we will take some steps against Armenia,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Turkish Star Daily newspaper.

Earlier this month Turkey barred an Armenian airline from making overflights from Turkish airspace citing the monument. Cavusoglu has said that the monument is an affront to Turkish and Azerbaijani figures.

The Turkish foreign minister’s remarks come days before a runoff presidential vote on Sunday. His party’s candidate, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, failed to secure a 50 percent majority in elections held this month.

At a campaign rally in Kepez, in Turkey’s Antalyan region, Cavusoglu attacked Armenia again.

“Turkey’s path runs through Susha (occupied Shushi), Jebrail (occupied Mekhakavan) and Zangezur—an ancient Turkish land where martyrs have spilled their blood,” Cavusoglu said, the Azerbaijani APA news agency reported on Thursday.

Cavusoglu said that modern Turkey defends not only its interests, but those of the entire Turkic world.

He also criticized Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, for failing to include Azerbaijan his election transportation plan.

“Today, Armenia’s prime minister is announcing that they are ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, including Karabakh. What is bother you? What do you want from Azerbaijan?” Cavusoglu said in remarks directed at Kilicdaroglu.