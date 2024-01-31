The Western U.S. leadership of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, and the Armenian Democratic League (Ramgavar Party) met on Monday, January 22, 2024 at the latter’s offices. During the two-hour meeting, the parties discussed the situation related to Artsakh Armenians and issues related to our local community.

Each party delegation was headed by its chairperson: Vazken Khodanian from the Hunchakian party; Avo Kechichian from the ARF; and Tamar Poladian-Perron from the Ramgavar party.

The situation facing Artsakh following the 44-Day War and its subsequent depopulation in September, 2023 and the imperative for political, social and humanitarian efforts to deal with them, once again, was emphasized.

To this end the need for collective efforts toward regaining the national rights of the Artsakh Armenians was also stressed.

Emphasis was also placed on the imperative to pursue our national Armenian Cause without wavering, as well as expending maximum resources and targeted efforts toward strengthening our statehood and independence.

The policy to exterminate Armenians by genocidal Turkey and its ally, Azerbaijan, continue to be advanced today. We have a duty to express our solidarity to the people of Artsakh, by addressing the current crisis in local, state, and federation levels. It was decided during the meeting that collectively advance the community structures (AGC, UACLA) to organize the April 24 commemorations, as has become a tradition throughout the years. It is also anticipated that through the efforts of the three national political parties, other issues of national interest will be advanced.

The Armenian Nation and the Homeland is in an existential struggle. It is our duty to serve the homeland and the nation collectively and united. We appeal to you to unite around our national and organizational institutions and prioritize our aspirations and rights, and take part in the advancement of our nation’s security and perseverance.

SDHP Western U.S. Executive Body

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

ADL Western U.S. Regional Executive