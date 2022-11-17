Another Armenian soldier was injured on Thursday when Azerbaijani forces opened fire along the eastern part of the border.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani opened fire at around 11 a.m. local time on Thursday. As a result of the enemy fire, an Armenian private serviceman was injured.

He is in stable condition and is being treated for his injures.

This is the second instance in one week when a soldier of the Armenia Armed Forces has been injured from Azerbaijan gun fire.

On the Artsakh front, Azerbaijani soldiers have been targeting civilians in the Askeran region.

A farmer was targeted on Wednesday in the Sarushan village in the Askeran region, while last week another farmer was injured in the Khramort village in the same region.

Azerbaijani authorities continued to insist that all provocations were the result of Armenian soldiers opening fire. Those accusations have been denied by both the Armenian and Artsakh authorities.