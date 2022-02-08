Azerbaijani soldiers have been filmed vandalizing the St. Astvatsatsin Church in the Artsakh’s Karin Tak village, which came under Azerbaijani occupation following the 2020 war.

Fresh footage published online shows that the Lord’s table at the altar of the church has been broken, the inside of the church is in a state of disarray, while Azerbaijani soldiers are moving between the sacristies and climbing onto the altar, Monuments Watch reported

In addition, the Azerbaijanis are heard saying a Muslim prayer inside the Christian site of worship and desecrating the Armenian cultural heritage, Monuments Watch added.

In was reported days earlier that Azerbaijan’s government has announced that it intends to erase Armenian inscriptions on religious sites in the territory that came under Baku’s control in the 2020 war.