Official Tehran, reiterated its long-held position that within the context of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations any changes to the two countries’ borders would be unacceptable to Iran.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that his is closely following the developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, after the latter launched a large-scale attack on various provinces of Armenia, killing 49 soldiers and injuring three civilians.

Kanaani also called for respecting the territorial integrity of the two countries, the IRNA news agency reproted.

He added that Iran is ready to provide any help to resolve disputes between the two neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, following the attacks on Tuesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi said that a new war in the South Caucasus region would be unacceptable and that Iran was closely monitoring the current situation, Pashinyan’s office reported.

The Iranian leader emphasized that all conflicts in the region must be resolved peacefully and that Iran’s position on the territorial integrity of states is clear.

Raisi also pointed to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks that the connection between Armenia and Iran must not be jeopardized and that the connection routes must be under the sovereignty of the states.

Khamenei made those remarks earlier this summer when meeting with the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran.

Raisi said that Iran is ready to support the establishment of peace in the region and that Armenia’s security is important for Iran.