The people of Artsakh rejected any announcement in which concessions are made on their behalf as thousands again flocked to Stepanakert’s Revival Square for a second day of a nationwide rally demanding an end to Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh.

“Any statement of compromise made on behalf of the people of Artsakh is rejected. Let no one give themselves the right or freedom to bargain with or make concession on the right and freedom of our people to determine own destiny,” Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan said during his address to the thousands gathered at the rally.

“After the [2020] war, we heard many discussions, statements by Armenia’s authorities about lowering the bar, recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. However, after all that, we have never seen peace or good relations by our neighbors—kindness and peace-loving attitude towards the people of Artsakh from anywhere,” added Nersisyan.

“Today, the people of Artsakh have the right to ask publicly what are these concessions for, if as a result of them the people of Artsakh are not only suffering every day, but are also shouldering a heavier burden every day. The children living in Artsakh are in deprivation and suffering,” Nersisyan pointed out.

He said peace should not come at such a high price, but rather through dignity. “The price of peace for our people should be respecting their fundamental rights and the freedom to choose their own destiny.” the state minister added.

“One of the key tenets and goals of the People’s Movement is so that any of our compatriots who are facing various challenges never feel alone and are always convinced that each of you stands behind them and at their side. We have to do everything so that no one in Artsakh feels alone, helpless and abandoned,” Nersisyan said.

The movement kicked off with a rally on Friday, during which participants marched to the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Stepanakert and voiced their concern that the ICRC, as the only organization operating in Artsakh, has a responsibility, beyond its mission, to alert the world of the impending ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

The participants then marched to the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent where Nersisyan and others met with the commander of the forces and conveyed their dismay at the lack of response to the blockade by Moscow.

On Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry strongly called on Azerbaijan to lift the blockade, saying that the situation created in Artsakh does not help or advance efforts to establish peace.