Mr. & Mrs. Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian, who most recently were named the Honorary Presidents of the Homenetmen Navasartian Games, have donated $10,000 to Asbarez, touting the newspaper’s continued commitment to elevating the Armenian community and its organizations.

In announcing their generous contribution, the Tchaghalssians emphasized Asbarez’s recent coverage of Homenetmen—and the 45th Navasartian Games—their beloved organization, of which they have been life-long members.

During the Navasartian Victory Ball on June 26, Mr. & Mrs. Tchaghlassian were bestowed the feted as Honorary President of the 45th Navasartian Games in front of a capacity audience at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

In his remarks after accepting the honor, Ara Tchaghlassian extolled the important life lessons he had learned as a member of the venerable organization, saying that being a Homenemtmen member had inspired him to advocate for the Armenian Cause, work hard toward strengthening Armenia and the homeland and assist organizations and institutions in the Armenian community so they can continue to advance the just aspirations of the Armenia Nation.

Through their contribution to Asbarez the Tchaghlassians have shown their firm commitment to Homenetmen’s motto of “Elevate Yourself and Others with You.”

Growing up in the Armenian communities of Syria and Lebanon, and later establishing themselves in the Western United States, Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian have raised their three sons—Arsen, Vahe and Armen—to have the same respect and commitment toward the Armenian cause and elevating the Armenian community.

The Tchaghlassians have had a storied presence in our community, being not only dedicated members of the Homenetmen, but also contributing to the Western Prelacy, Armenian Youth Federation, the Hamazkayin, the Armenian Cultural Foundation, the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, and always supporters of Asbarez. Through a generous contribution a meeting room in the Burbank Armenian Youth Center was named after Ara’s father, Arsen Tchaghlassian.

The Tchaghlassians donation to Asbarez comes just as the newspaper is about to mark its 114th anniversary. May their generosity serve as an example for others in the community to support this critically important institution that has served our community for more than a century.

The board of directors of the Armenian Media Network, the editorial team, management and staff of Asbarez are extremely grateful to the Mr. & Mrs. Ara and Aline Tchaghlassian for their support of Asbarez and for their commitment to improving and elevating the Armenian community.