His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia paid a one-day visit to Aleppo to assess the damage caused by the massive February 6 earthquake.

The Catholicos was met by Aleppo Prelate, Executive Council members, community leaders and parishioners at the entrance of the St. Mary’s Church.

In his pontifical address during a Divine Liturgy, Aram I expressed his solidarity with the people and appealed to the community to remain strong in their faith and cling to the church and to its affiliated structures.

Following the Divine Liturgy, the Catholicos met with parishioners at the atrium of the church, where he conveyed his speech and gave them his blessings.

Aram I also toured various neighborhoods affected by the earthquake, assessed the damages, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims. He then met with the representatives of the community organizations and institutions, and became acquainted with their concerns and challenges, and the work they have accomplished thus far.

At the conclusion of his visit, the Catholicos met with the governor of Aleppo and conveyed his condolences and readiness to assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.