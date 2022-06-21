Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten director, Arsine Aghazarian, was awarded the Mesrob Mashdots medal by Catholicos Aram I Community activist Khatchig Yeretsian received the “Knight of Cilicia” medal from Aram I

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia last week awarded medals to two dedicated members of the community, who through their work in Armenian schools and the Armenian church have enhanced those institutions and their service to the community.

On June 16, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan bestowed the “Mestrob Mashdots” medal, on behalf of Aram I, upon Arsine Aghazaryan, the decades-long director of the Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten during an year-end school pageant.

Donoyan praised Aghazarian for her dedication and service “as a pedagogue for almost three decades in the educational field of the Armenian community.”

On June 17, during a special gathering held at Ferrahian High School’s Avedissian Hall, Prelate Donoayan bestowed the “Knight of Cilicia” medal upon Khatchig Yeretsian who for the past 50 years, “has devoted his life in service to the Western Prelacy in general and to the Holy Martyrs Armenian Church of Encino in particular.”

The Prelate praised both medal recipients and offered his congratulations.