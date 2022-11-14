By a decree from His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Rita Kaprielian, long-time educator and former Vice-Principal of the Chamlian Armenian School, was awarded the “St. Mesrob Mashdots” award.

Prelate Archbishop Donoyan with Rita Kaprielian

The presentation of the award took place at a special ceremony on November 4 at the Western Prelacy where Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan presented the medal to Kaprielian, while the Very Reverend Muron Aznikian read Catholicos Aram I’s letter.

Bishop Donoyan highly commended Kaprielian’s service, which spans more than 40 years in the field of education, beginning from the Sofia Hagopian Armenian School in Lebanon and at continuing at the Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School in Los Angeles.

In attendance were, Prelacy Executive Council member Gevik Baghdassarian; the chair of the Board of Regents Chair Sarkis Ourfalian, and fellow members Dr. Hasmig Baran and Armen Abrahamian; as well as Kaprielian’s family.

On behalf of the Board of Regents, Dr. Baran conveyed heartfelt remarks followed by Chamlian Head of Schoo Dr. Talin Kargodorian, who noted that awarding Kaprielian was the highest expression of appreciation for her decades of dedication to education and the advancement of the Armenian culture.

In remarks, Kaprielian thanked Catholicos Aram I., the Prelate and all those who delivered their heartfelt messages, and stated: “It is with utmost joy and an honor to devote 41 years of my life and time to raise young generations.”