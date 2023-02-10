His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia will make a pontifical visit to the Western United States toward the end of the year, the Western Prelacy announced on Friday.

From February 4 to 6, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan led a delegation comprised of Executive Council chairman and vice-chairman, Vahe Hovaguimian and Meher Der Ohanessian, visited Antelias, Lebanon and met with Catholicos Aram I.

“For the brotherhood of Holy See of Cilicia, and especially for the lay, benefactors and friends, visiting the Holy See of Cilicia, means to reap blessings from the Catholicosate and to pay homage to His Holiness and to enjoy his company in our general, collective and personal missions,” Prelate Donoyan said, summing up his visit to Great House of Cilicia Catholiosate.

“With spiritual joy, as Prelate, I would like to inform our faithful that upon the request of the Western Prelacy’s Joint Council, His Holiness accepted our invitation to grant the Western Prelacy with a Pontifical visit this year,” announced Bishop Donoyan.

“It remains for us to strengthen ourselves with faith, to gather with love, and to look ahead with hope, on how the Pontifical visit will render us all with a renewed opportunity to strengthen our mission, for the betterment of the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia, for the stability of the Armenian-Artsakh nations, and for the prosperity of our people all throughout world,” added the Prelate.