MISSION HILLS—Ararat Home of Los Angeles announced the successful purchase of a senior living community in Glendale, CA.

Ararat Home took ownership of the senior living community previously known as “Windsor” on March 1 and began operations as the new “Ararat Gardens and Post Acute.” The senior living community occupies almost a full city block near Glendale’s Adams Square. It is a life plan community, offering 90 independent living units, 50 assisted living units, and 28 skilled nursing beds.

Ararat Home Chief Operating Officer Derik Ghookasian explained that the leadership of HumanGood, the previous owner of the community, approached the Home over a year ago with an offer to sell it. “HumanGood has an excellent industry reputation and had operated Windsor as a highly rated life plan community,” said Ghookasian. “We are very proud that they recognized Ararat Home’s commitment to excellence and entrusted us to continue delivering quality care and services at what is now Ararat Gardens and Post Acute.”

The community’s new Executive Director Varsenik Keshishyan said, “We are thrilled to offer the ‘Ararat Home Experience’ in Glendale and honored to serve as a resource for our larger Armenian community here. Ararat Gardens will continue engaging residents to thrive and live rich, rewarding lives. And, Ararat Post Acute will continue delivering quality rehabilitative and post-acute care on a short-term basis for residents in the Glendale and surrounding areas,” she added.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for Ararat Home’s growth in service of the Armenian community,” said Sinan Sinanian, Chair of the Home’s Board of Trustees. “Ararat Home was founded in 1949 to serve the community, and in turn, the community has blessed the Home with its support for over 70 years. I thank all those involved at HumanGood for a smooth acquisition process over the past few months and all those involved at Ararat Home for their dedication to our mission, particularly COO Ghookasian, Board Treasurer Michael Surmeian, and George Phillips, Jr. of Phillips Law Partners. Most especially, we are grateful for our community’s past and continued support, without which sustaining and growing our mission of care would not be possible.”

Ararat Gardens and Post Acute is located at 1230 E. Windsor Road, Glendale, CA 91205. For more information, visit the Ararat Home website.

Ararat Home is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-denominational organization that operates life plan communities providing independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care in tranquil, uniquely Armenian, home-like environments on three campuses in Mission Hills, Glendale and Eagle Rock.