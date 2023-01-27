Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, the Prelacy clergy, Religious Council, Executive Council, the Board of Regents, Armenian Schools and churches mourn the passing of the Prelacy’s former Prelate Archbishop Yeprem Tabakian, who passed away on Friday, January 20 after a short illness.

Over the past five decades, the late prelate has had multi-faceted service and sought after presences within the Western United States community. He was the second prelate to serve the Western Prelacy from 1977 to 1985. He also authored several spiritual writings and translations.

The Prelacy announced that a wake, which will be presided over by Eastern Prelate Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale.

Divine Liturgy and last consecration will be led by Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan in the same church, beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. and will be presided over by the Canadian Prelate Archbishop Papken Tcharian.

The late Archbishop Tabakian will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 2 at 9: 30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn cemetery.

At the request of the deceased there will not be a memorial luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cilician Catholicosate Seminary.