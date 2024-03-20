LOS ANGELES—Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian on March 17 blessed the work of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry and offered prayers for ABMDR patients and families.

Archbishop Derderian delivered his sermon during the Divine Liturgy at Saint Leon Cathedral of the Western Diocese, in Burbank, California, on the occasion of Advent Sunday (the sixth Sunday of Lent).

During the service, Archbishop Derderian spoke about the life-saving mission of ABMDR as he welcomed volunteers and members of the Board of the organization. The Primate told congregants that the work of ABMDR is as much a God-pleasing mission as a genuinely pan-national cause.

Archbishop Derderian also prayed for the speedy recovery of ABMDR patients, as well as fortitude and forbearance for their families. For a chance to survive their life-threatening illnesses, the Primate said, these patients urgently need to undergo bone marrow stem cell transplantation, which would be possible only if they are matched with bone marrow donors. Given the unique genetic makeup of ethnic Armenians, the Primate explained, having a robust global registry of Armenian donors presents the best chance of finding a match.

Archbishop Derderian praised the dedication of ABDMR’s volunteers and donors, and reaffirmed the Western Diocese’s strong support of ABMDR’s efforts worldwide. He urged congregants to likewise support the registry, particularly by joining its ranks as potential bone marrow donors.

“My colleagues and I convey our deep gratitude to Arch. Derderian for his great leadership in facilitating our outreach efforts, and for his steadfast support of our mission as a whole,” said Dr. Frieda Jordan following the mass,

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 33,500 donors in 44 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 41 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit the website.