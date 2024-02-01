Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian on January 31 received a delegation from the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry.

During the meeting, which was held at the Diocese in Burbank, California, Archbishop Derderian extended his warm congratulations to the delegation on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the founding of ABMDR.

As members of the delegation thanked the Primate for his support, they informed him that ABMDR aims to recruit a minimum of 2,500 potential stem cell donors this year, not only in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary, but also in order to bolster donor ranks following the devastating loss of ABMDR donors who lived in Artsakh.

Arch. Derderian pledged his continued assistance to ABMDR, as a pan-Armenian organization dedicated to helping patients across the globe. Specifically, the Primate said, he will facilitate several donor recruitments in the course of 2024, both in the United States and Armenia.

Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian with ABMDR Board members Armond Mehdikhani and Dr. Frieda Jordan. Photo courtesy of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry

Archbishop Derderian also informed the delegation that on March 17, prayers will be offered at the Diocese’s Saint Leon Cathedral for ABMDR patients and families.

“We are deeply appreciative of Archbishop Derderian’s leadership in facilitating our outreach and recruitment efforts, and for helping raise public awareness of our life-saving mission,” said ABMDR president Dr. Frieda Jordan. “As we discussed with the Primate during our meeting, one of our major goals at present is to inspire Armenian communities throughout the world with renewed hope and solidarity, in the wake of last year’s horrific losses.”

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a nonprofit organization, helps Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 33,500 donors in 44 countries across four continents, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 41 bone marrow transplants. For more information, call (323) 663-3609 or visit the website.