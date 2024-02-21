Very Reverend Senior Archimandrite Yeghishe Mandjikian

BY ALEXANDER-MICHAEL HADJILYRA

Ara Mandjikian was born in Karadouran, Kessab, Syria, on March 21, 1942. At a young age he and his family moved to Bourj Hammoud, Beirut. After graduating from the Holy Forty Martyrs Elementary School, he was admitted to the Theological Seminary in Antelias in 1956. On May 22, 1960 Archbishop Khoren Paroian ordained him a deacon, and on May 23, 1963 he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Hrant Khachadourian, and received the name Hieromonk Yeghishe.

Between 1963 and 1965, he supervised the Library of the Catholicosate of Cilicia, and he also taught at the Seminary and the Mardigian School. From 1965 to 1974, he served as a spiritual shepherd at the Armenian Diocese in Isfahan, Iran, he headed the Armenian studies chair at the University of Isfahan, and he also taught at the New Julfa Armenian schools. On October 10, 1965 he received the rank of Archimandrite by Archbishop Ardag Manougian. In 1974 he settled in California, and in 1976 he received his B.A. from the Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures Department of the University of Columbia.

From 1976 and 1983, Archimandrite Mandjikian served the Western Prelacy in the United States as a spiritual shepherd (1976-1977: Montebello, 1977-1980: Encino, 1980-1983: Fresno), and he also taught at the Armenian Mesrobian School in Montebello, the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School in Encino, and the Department of Armenian Studies at California State University, Fresno. On November 16, 1980 he was bestowed the rank of Senior Archimandrite by Catholicos Khoren I Paroian.

In November 1983, he was appointed Catholicosal Vicar in Cyprus, where he served until June 1997. During his long tenure, he continued publishing the “Gibrahay Deghegadou” newsletter until 1993; additionally, thanks to his efforts, the Armenian Genocide monument was erected in the courtyard of the Virgin Mary church in Nicosia (1990-1991).

He then served as a spiritual shepherd in Canada (1997-2000: Vancouver) and the United States (2000-2002: Troy, New York; 2002-2004: North Andover, Massachusetts). Returning to Lebanon, he taught at the Theological Seminary (2004-2007), and also served as Director of the Catholicosate’s Archives (2004-2008) and Museum (2006-2009), and Headmaster of the “Bird’s Nest” School (2007-2009). Between 2010-2011 he served as Catholicosal Vicar in Tabriz, Iran (Aderbadagan Diocese).

He wrote and/or edited about 20 books. He resided in Antelias, facing serious health problems for about 12 years. The Very Reverend, Senior Archimandrite Yeghishe Mandjikian passed away on February 21, 2024. His funeral will take place on 22 February 2024, at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator cathedral in Antelias.