AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian announced the appointment of Aren Deyirmenjian as the new AMAA Representative in Armenia effective September 1.

Aren Deyirmenjian moved from his hometown of Beirut to join Yerevan’s management team at Baghramyan Ave. as AMAA’s Deputy Representative in Armenia three years ago. Aren’s personal journey in faith took him through what he calls an “awakening process” which made him realize that he had to leave the comfort of his home and venture into the unknown to find true meaning and purpose.

Aren had been part of his family’s manufacturing business in Lebanon, after graduating from the American University of Beirut in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture. He was also deeply involved with the Armenian Evangelical Church of Ashrafieh as Youth Group General Director and a Christian Endeavor Committee Member. In 2016, he pursued a MBA degree in Montreux, Switzerland, graduating in 2018. When the position with the AMAA presented itself a year later, he thought it was a good time to step out of his role in the family business and bring his management experience and spiritual discourse into different uses in humanitarian missions and kingdom causes.

As AMAA’s Deputy Representative in Armenia, part of Aren’s daily responsibilities included overlooking construction projects, liaison with the finance team, budget preparation, and writing grant proposals. He also regularly visited various AMAA offices in Armenia and Artsakh to learn more about the needs of the communities in each region. He worked closely with Harout Nercessian, AMAA Armenia Representative, to outline strategies, as well as evaluate current and past programs with concerned parties.

Aren is a musician, with degrees in classical and jazz piano studies, and plays in Nor Yerk’s worship band. He uses his free time playing the piano, enjoying Armenia’s rich musical scene, traveling, exercising, reading, and food-tasting.

His motivation remains to be an obedient servant; one who tries to accomplish what the Lord has put before him.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Aren Deyirmenjian as AMAA’s Representative in Armenia. Aren has demonstrated devotion and worked diligently for the advancement of AMAA’s mission in Armenia,” said AMAA Executive Director/CEO Zaven Khanjian. “We know that his management experience and spiritual maturity will help advance the work of the AMAA in the Homeland and Artsakh.”