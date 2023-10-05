The Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation strongly condemns the arrest by Azerbaijan of former and current Artsakh officials, among them the Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly, ARF Bureau member Davit Ishkhanyan.

A genocide is taking place in Artsakh and an entire nation is being deprived of its homeland, in the 21st century witnessed by all humanity, sovereign nations and the so-called international human right advocacy organizations.

Through dubious arrangements and back-door agreements, the criminal regime of Azerbaijan is trying to make the process of dissolution of the Republic of Artsakh and its depopulation from Armenian citizens irreversible. In this context, the abduction of a number of Artsakh’s current and former political and military leaders and their subsequent arrests on false charges is another flagrant illegal act that has far-reaching intentions.

This issue is not only has political significance, it has national ramifications and is a matter of dignity. Legal tools are important, but not sufficient for the release of the arrested officials.

First of all, the government institutions of the Republic of Armenia, but also the influential Armenian circles of the entire world should use all political and diplomatic avenues to put pressure on Azerbaijan.

The Aliyev regime’s criminal activity, its genocidal policy of ethnic cleansing, coupled with the threats and use force cannot and should not remain unanswered and unpunished.

ARF Bureau

October 4, 2023