In recent weeks, Nikol Pashinyan and his administration once again sent shockwaves through Armenia and the Armenian world by expressing their readiness for another unilateral concession. This time it is the Tavush Province. As a result of the detrimental policies of the current government of the Republic of Armenia, strategically important territories are being handed over to the enemy, which will result into serious security threats.

The surrender of Artsakh was only the beginning. The government of Armenia is disregarding Artsakh and the Artsakh issue in every possible way. The state bodies elected by the people of Artsakh have exclusive authority to promote and pursue the rights of Artsakh. Discrediting those bodies and hindering their activities means relinquishing those rights.

The issues of the status of Artsakh and the collective right of return of Artsakh Armenians are on the Armenian people’s agenda, and until these issues are resolved, there cannot be a dignified and real peace.

Over the past years, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation has repeatedly warned about the dangers and threats coming from the enemies of Armenia and Artsakh, to which the government of the Republic of Armenia has consciously and with conviction given in.

It is necessary to put an end to the policy of fighting against national values and structures and to focus on increasing the combat capability of the Armenian Army and strengthening it.

We are convinced that the consolidation of all healthy national forces in Armenia and the Diaspora is an urgent necessity. There is one agenda: the salvation of the Armenian statehood.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau

March 28, 2024