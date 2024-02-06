The chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, Hagop Der-Khachadourian, met with Artsakh President Samuel Shahramanyan on Tuesday. ARF Artsakh Central Committee chair, Arthur Mossiyan, was also present.

During the meeting, issues related to the imperative to preserve the state structures of Artsakh, the return of forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians to their and protection of their rights, as well as the socio-economic and legal situation of Artsakh Armenians in Armenia were discussed, the ARF Press Service reported.

Shahramanyan presented his perspective on the status of Artsakh and future steps.

The ARF Bureau chairman briefed the Artsakh leader on the effort of the ARF and Hai Tahd offices around the world and their advocacy on behalf of Artsakh Armenians.

It was decided to continue such meetings.