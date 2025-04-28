Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau member Khajag Mgrdichian met on Saturday with a representative of the Kurdistan National Party, Hemin Mamrash, at the party’s Kristapor Mikaelian Center in Yerevan, the ARF Press Office reported.

Mamrash was part of an official delegation representing Iraqi Kurdistan, which took part in events marking the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

During the meeting the two emphasized the importance of Armenian-Kurdish relations, discussed the geopolitical situation in the region and their effects on both the Armenian and Kurdish people.

Mgrdichian and Mamrash also discussed strengthening and expanding relations between their two parties, as they are both members of Socialist International.

Mgrdichian thanked his guest for visiting Armenia to take part in Genocide commemoration events, which, he said, was a reflection of the alliance between the Kurdish and Armenian people.

Mamrash also stressed the great deal of respect and affection of the Kurdish people toward Armenians, saying that they celebrate the Armenian people’s accomplishments and share in their sorrow for their losses.