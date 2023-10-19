We hereby state that as a result of internal organizational efforts, the unity within the Armenian Revolutionary family has been reestablished in the Western United States region. Pursuant to this resolution, a seven-person Central Committee will lead the ARF. They are: Avo Keshishian (Representative), Hrair Balian (Hertabah), Dikran Der-Sarkisian, Mardig Gaboudian, Armen Chalian, Chris Keosian and Shahen Derderian.

At this detrimental and difficult time for our Nation and Homelend, all ungers and supporters must display the highest level of prudence and wisdom, outlook and camaraderie, so that with our collective strength we may focus on the challenges facing our homeland and on the our national agenda and together serve the cause of the liberation of the Armenian nation and homeland.

ARF Bureau

October 19, 2023