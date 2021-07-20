ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

A recent announcement and ensuing social media posts falsely claim that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. has convened a Regional Convention this weekend and discussed issues facing this region and to elect a leadership body. This is a fake Regional Convention by a group pretending to be the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States.

The group that has staged its own “regional convention” this weekend is a by-product of an effort that sought to curtail the ARF Western US’ legitimate and democratic processes, when the ARF Bureau in December, with no authority to do so, summarily halted a scheduled convention and proceeded to appoint a body which it called the “central committee.”

Since December, the unlawful committee and its followers here and abroad have waged a concerted smear campaign—both internally and on social media platforms—slandering and defaming past and present organizational leaders in their effort to sway the community. They have coerced and intimidated ARF members, as well as community organizational leaders, and in some instances, they have even resorted to violence to curtail the ARF chapters from continuing their work. They have also employed other unacceptable tactics, which we will not discuss at this juncture.

In addition, they have tried to purge the ARF Western US ranks by purporting to suspend, expel and banish more than 100 active and veteran members, all in an effort to stop them from taking part in local chapter elections and abscond the leadership of the party. Of course, the unlawful committee has no such authority and its actions are meaningless.

Today, these very elements are touting their so-called “convention” as a bastion of “democracy and transparency,” once again misleading the community and covering up their unorthodox methods that are not only foreign to the organization’s history and traditions, but are a blatant breach of actual democratic norms and U.S. law. The outcome of the so-called convention also shows their disdain for the ARF By-Laws and their refusal to include female members in leadership.

It pains us to veer from our organizational traditions and bring the ARF’s internal matters into the public arena. However, due to these individuals’ persistent misinformation that insults the intelligence of our community members, we, once again, are obliged to stress that the 55th ARF Western US Regional Convention took place in December and duly elected a body that has been actively working to advance our national agenda and organizational goals.

Any statement or announcement to the contrary is stemming from a group of individuals who have no authority to speak for the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S.

The ARF Western US Central Committee, through its leadership, initiatives and constructive work, has proven that it will continue to shepherd its mission of strengthening our community and supporting Armenia and Artsakh so together we can confront the challenges facing our Nation.