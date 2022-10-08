During these past two years, the hostilities and aggression undertaken by Azerbaijan and Turkey toward the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia have now led to negotiation processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, currently underway under different international formats.

As we become aware of the details emanating from the negotiations and the probable agreement options resulting from them, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA confirms once again that:

1. The territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Armenia are supreme values for the Armenian nation and are indisputable realities established by international laws. They, or any part thereof, are not and cannot be negotiable under any logic or circumstance.

2. Recognizing of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan cannot mean the acceptance of the Republic of Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, however or whatever temporary, transitory, or tactical formulations dictate. The reality is that Artsakh is Armenian and will remain so in the future.

3. The entire Armenian nation stands in solidarity with Artsakh and in support of the self-determination of Artsakh’s population, as well as its human rights and its absolute freedom to develop its national and spiritual life.

4. As an active segment of the Armenian nation, our Organization expresses the aforementioned solidarity by putting all of its political and economic resources to protect the rights of the Artsakh Armenians and their socio-economic well-being. Our commitment is complete and henceforth even more comprehensive.

For this, we demand from Armenia’s Authorities to apply additional focus and resolve to secure the well-being of the Artsakh Republic, and to spare no effort to invite greater interest from the international community for the cause of Artsakh’s self-determination. This implies assuming greater responsibility and determination for policies related to the future of Artsakh guided by strategic considerations, regardless of the tactical necessities or moves dictated by expectations of the international community in the present moment.

Finally, we call on all segments of the Armenian Nation – in Armenia and in the diaspora – to not only vocalize their support for Artsakh, but through concerted actions and projects that aim to strengthen the independence of Artsakh, to keep Artsakh secure and safe, and absolutely Armenian.

ARF-D Western U.S. Central Committee

October 8, 2022