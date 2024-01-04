To mark the new year and Christmas celebrations, Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan, together with Vahe Hovaguimian, Chairman of the Western Prelacy Executive Council, and Executive Council members, welcomed a delegation from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee to the Prelacy on Wednesday.

The meeting commenced with the exchange of New Year and Christmas wishes, followed by a discussion of various issues of national interest. The discussion also focused on the plight of Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh, the challenges facing Armenia and matters of interest to the Diaspora.

Hope was expressed that the year 2024 will bring about less turmoil for all Armenians and our homeland.

In his message, Prelate Donoyan praised the unity demonstrated by the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee and wished the members of the 133-year-old organization strength, resilience, and the vision to address Pan-Armenian concerns. He emphasized the importance of communicating in a manner that resonates with the modern world and the importance of passing down the centuries-old ideals of our people and nation to the younger generation.

The ARF delegation was headed by the heads of the Central Committee, Avo Keshishian and Hrair Balian.