ARF-D Western U.S.A. Central Committee

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. held its 56th biennial convention from January 13 to 15 at the Montebello Armenian Center.

More than 100 delegates representing local chapters and guests attended the convention, which based on the two-year report presented by the outgoing Central Committee, assessed and discussed the priorities of the organization and charted the course for the upcoming two years.

With the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh as its backdrop, the convention affirmed the the challenges confronting the homeland as a result of the 2020 44-Day War and its aftermath have placed our Nation on the brink of an existential crisis that requires the participation of each and every Armenian. To that end, the convention also highlighted the unique and important role that the Western U.S. Armenian community must play to collectively address these mammoth demands of our present-day realities.

In an announcement, the convention did not only recommit itself to advancing the aspirations of the Armenian Nation as outlined in the ARF Program, which delineated the organization’s principles and ideals, it also proposed that our region devote its resources to strengthening the state structures that are crucial for defending the sovereignty, security and independence of Armenia and Artsakh.

The convention also approved amendments to its by-laws, which brought the governing document on par with current realities, among them introducing term-limits for its elected offices, both locally on a regional level.

At the conclusion of the convention, the delegates elected an 11-person Central Committee, which met immediately after the meeting’s adjournment and elected its officers.

The members of the new Central Committee, which will govern the Western U.S.’s ARF for the upcoming two years are:

Dr. Carmen Ohanian, Chair

Arto Keulyan, Treasurer

Dr. Harut Mekertichian, Secretary

Vahan Bezdikian

Shahen Derderian

Garo Ispendjian

Manoug Joukhajian

Toros Z. Kejejian

Levon Kirakosian

Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan

Tamar Orishian