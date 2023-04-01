A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western USA Central Committee on Friday met with Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Lilit Makunts at the Armenian Embassy in Washington.

The purpose of the meeting was to voice the ARF Central Committee concerns about the worsening situation in Artsakh, especially in light of Azerbaijan’s continued aggression against Armenia and Artsakh and the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which has create an acute humanitarian crisis. The Central Committee also wanted to hear about the steps being taken in by Armenia’s authorities to address the serious challenges facing Armenia.

Leading the ARF delegation was the Central Committee’s chair Dr. Carmen Ohanian, who was joined by fellow members Dr. Harut Mekerdichian and Vahan Bezdikian. Accompanying Makunts at the meeting were Artur Grigoryan, Deputy chief of mission; and Arakel Semirjyan, counselor of the Armenian Embassy.

Makunts was informed that for the ARF Central Committee Artsakh’s right to self-determination, as well as the strengthening of state institution, especially the Armed Forces are of paramount priority and informed the ambassador that this region’s ARF’s projects in Armenia and Artsakh are geared toward advancing these principles. The ARF delegation also voiced concern about the fate of Armenian prisoners of war that are still being held captive in Azerbaijan.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of engaging the Armenian-American community in order to achieve the maximum support for the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

The Diaspora’s crucial role in the advancement of the Armenian state was also stressed by the ARF Central Committee, which also urged the authorities to utilize the Diaspora’s vast professional, creative and financial resources more efficiently for the advancement of the homeland. To this end, the Central Committee also emphasized the important role the Western U.S. Armenian community play in the advancement of national aspirations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ARF Central Committee presented Makunts a copy of “Ապրուած Օրեր,” a book authored by Armen Garo, Armenia’s first ever ambassador to the United States during the First Republic of Armenia.