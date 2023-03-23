Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western USA Central Committee on Tuesday met with Nazeli Hambardzumyan, Counselor at the Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.

In the absence of a Consul General, Hambardzumyan is tasked with those duties.

The ARF Central Committee voiced its concern about the worsening situation in Artsakh, especially in light of Azerbaijan’s more than 100-day long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which has created an acute humanitarian crisis.

Hambardzumyan was informed that for the ARF Central Committee Artsakh’s right to self-determination, as well as the strengthening of state institution, especially the Armed Forces are of paramount priority and informed the counselor that this region’s ARF’s projects in Armenia and Artsakh are geared toward advancing these principles.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of engaging the community in order to achieve the maximum support for the people of Artsakh.

The Diaspora’s crucial role in the advancement of the Armenian state was also stressed by the ARF Central Committee, which also urged the authorities to utilize the Diaspora’s vast professional, creative and financial resources more efficiently for the advancement of the homeland.

Given that Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles represents the Armenian Republic and state—and not the government of Armenia—the ARF Central Committee pledged to support the activities of Armenia’s sole mission in California.

The Central Committee also emphasized the importance of the Western U.S. community in our national reality. Thus, the Central Committee said that the appointment of a new Consul General was imperative and expressed hope that it will happen soon.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ARF Central Committee presented to Hambardzumyan a copy of “Ապրուած Օրեր,” a book authored by Armen Garo, Armenia’s first ever ambassador to the United States during the First Republic of Armenia.

The ARF Central Committee was represented by it chair, Dr. Carmen Ohanian and included members, Dr. Harut Mekerdichian, Arto Keuleyan, Toros Z. Kejejian, Tamar Orichian, Vahan Bezdikian, Dr. Hrair Koutnuyan, Manoug Joukhajian and Avedik Izmirlian, who is the Central Committee’s liaison with community institutions.