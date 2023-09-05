From l to r: Dr. Carmen Ohanian, Consul General Dr. Karen Esrayelyan, Avedik Izmirlian and Nazeli Hambardzumyan

A delegation representing the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western USA Central Committee on Thursday met with Armenia’s new Consul General to Los Angeles Dr. Karen Esrayelyan at the Consulate in Glendale.

Leading the ARF delegation was the Central Committee’s chair Dr. Carmen Ohanian, who was accompanied by Avedik Izmirlian, the president of the Armenian Cultural Foundation. They welcomed Esrayelyan to Los Angeles as he starts his diplomatic tenure.

It was emphasized that for the ARF, Armenia’s diplomatic missions are institutions representing the state, regardless of authorities, adding that throughout the decades the ARF has worked with those entities to advance the interests of the homeland.

In these precarious times for our Nation, with Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Artsakh as well as the existing threats against Armenia’s borders, the ARF delegation voiced its concern over the daily developments that have created a precarious and dangerous situation for Armenia’s statehood.

Esrayelyan was informed that for the ARF Central Committee Artsakh’s right to self-determination, as well as the strengthening of state institution, especially the Armed Forces are of paramount priority and informed the Consul General that this region’s ARF’s projects in Armenia and Artsakh are geared toward advancing these principles and confronting challenges facing the states.

Esrayelyan, who was joined at the meeting by Councillor Nazeli Hambardzumyan, welcomed the opportunity to meet with the ARF Central Committee delegation and said that he intends to reach out to all facets of the community as Consul General.

He stressed the important contribution and impact of Armenians repatriating to the homeland, emphasizing the need to encourage this trend as those who have settled in Armenia have brought with them vast experiences and professional resources that are critical in institution building processes.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of engaging the Armenian-American community in order to achieve the maximum support for the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

The Diaspora’s crucial role in the advancement of the Armenian state was also stressed by the ARF Central Committee, which also urged the authorities to utilize the Diaspora’s vast professional, creative and financial resources more efficiently for the advancement of the homeland. To this end, the Central Committee also emphasized the important role the Western U.S. Armenian community plays in the advancement of national aspirations