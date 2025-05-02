The Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Preschool Director at Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian Preschool, located in Santa Ana, California.

Applicants for the Director position will be responsible for the following:

Supervise and evaluate implementation of curriculum

Follow and implement NAEYC accreditation plan; develop and execute re-accreditation process

Evaluate teacher performance and identify opportunities for faculty training and education

Assess student achievement data

Develop and administer the budget

Hire faculty and staff

Administer safety and emergency response protocols

Work in collaboration with School Board to provide strategic direction for the school

Engage parent community and encourage parent involvement

Work collaboratively with all stakeholders, staff, parents, Board of Regents, School Board and local community

Applicants should possess the following minimum requirements:

Fluent in Armenian and English languages (oral and written)

Knowledge of Armenian history and culture

Must meet state educational and licensing requirements for Preschool Director

Minimum of five years’ experience in early childhood education, including leadership roles

Ability to collaborate with school community structure, stakeholders and local organizations

Strong interpersonal, communication and organizational skills

Strong knowledge in educational technology

Experience in leading staff developments

Teaching and administrative credentials preferred

California Child Development Site Director Permit or higher preferred

Salary Range: $60,000 to $80,000 (final compensation to be determined by the candidate’s qualifications; education and years of experience)

Qualified candidates are requested to forward their documentation (cover letter, resume, two recommendation letters from most recent supervisors, and copies of diplomas and certificates) to Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools at 104 N. Belmont St., Suite 208, Glendale, CA 91206 or via email to contact@prelacyschools.org.

All documentation must be received or postmarked by Saturday, May 17.