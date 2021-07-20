The opposition Armenian Alliance announced on Tuesday that it will take up the 29 seats it won during the June 20 election, saying it was fulfilling the expectations entrusted to the bloc by those who voted for it.

The announcement comes a day after the Armenia Alliance leader, former president Robert Kocharian, who was also the bloc’s candidate for prime minister, announced that he would not be taking up his seat in parliament.

The Armenia Alliance, which also includes the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, was one of four political forces that challenged the outcome of the elections and appealed to Armenia’s Constitutional Court to have it nullify the results. The high court on Saturday did not overturn the results.

In an announcement issued on Tuesday, the Armenia Alliance said that the Constitutional Court ignored evidence that state resources were used by the ruling party to advance in the election, as well as what it called blatant violations of the constitution, the laws and falsification.

“As a result, an opportunity to overcome the internal political crisis in the country was not only not used, but it was also deepened, endangering the existence of Armenia’s statehood and the country’s territorial integrity,” the Armenia Alliance said in its statement.

“Under these conditions, the Armenia Alliance, in an effort to fulfill the expectations and demands of the people’s movement, which started in November 2020, and at least the 270,000 citizens who voted for it in the elections, has decided to take up its [allotted] parliamentary seats, and will assume the responsibility to continue that fight in the parliament,” the Armenia Alliance said.

The alliance that it understood the responsibility it had to its voter, to Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, to advance an effort “to stop this destructive process, to form a new quality government serving national interests, to harness the full potential of Armenians, to strengthen our country and to pave the way for its development.”

ARF Bureau President Armen Rustamyan on Tuesday confirmed the Armenia Alliance’s decision to take up its parliamentary seats to News.am.

Rustamyan said he could not say whether others were expected to relinquish their parliamentary seats as Kocharian did on Monday.

As the August 2 convening of the new parliament draws closer, another opposition force.

The “I Have Honor” Alliance, led by former president Serzh Sarkisian and former National Security Chief Artur Vanetsyan, which is guaranteed at least eight seats in parliament said it was still considering its options.

Republican Party of Armenia Vice-President Armen Ashotyan told News.am that the I Have Honor Alliance is “currently considering the issue of taking up the parliamentary mandates.”