BeeGraphy, a company based in Yerevan, Armenia, launched an online store where ready-to-produce 2D and 3D parametric models are available for purchase. These products may be used by companies in various industries, such as manufacturing, multimedia, gaming, AR, and VR, etc.

The uniqueness of the BeeGraphy Shop lies in the fact that the models undergo parametric changes directly in the shop in the online mode and can appear in a new scheme and parameters. The customized model file is possible to download in STL or OBJ formats (including 2D cuts), used in production, for example, by printing on computer machines (CNC) or 3D printers.

The first in the world online parametric modeling software.

BeeGraphy has created an online editor for 2D/3D parametric modeling, the analog of which does not exist in the world. BeeGraphy modeling software uses NURBS-based mathematical modeling algorithms to maximize the models’ accuracy.

The key features of BeeGraphy Editor are:

Parametric 3D modeling editor online Real-time collaboration Customer-designer-manufacturer working communication improvement and increased speed and efficiency in the process. API: allows the integration of BeeGraphy and NURBS-based models to other online platforms or educational institutions Cloud Storage։ allows saving large 3D and 2D design files on servers 3D view: allows designers to see how the model looks in the development stage as well as to share with partners and clients. This feature will help many designers avoid additional services and save time and money.

Along with the full launch of BeeGraphy Editor, registered users of the editor will be able to present their parametric 2D / 3D models for sale directly in the BeeGraphy Shop, creating a new source of revenue.

The BeeGraphy Editor online modeling software is currently in the final stage of development (V1.0). The first major release of the software will be on February 27, 2022. BeeGraphy is there for 3D builders and designers to try out the tools and capabilities of online software for an exclusive free subscription to May 1, 2022. The comments and opinions of builders and designers will support the enrichment of the tools and opportunities and their user-friendliness.