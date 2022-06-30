Armenia beat San Marino 78-66 in the third round of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries under way in Malta.

Earlier, during the second round of games, Armenia beat Gibraltar 100-63.

Andre Spight Mkrtchyan scored 25 points and was named player of the match.

The Armenian Men’s National Basketball Team’s next opponent will be revealed tomorrow.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries is taking place in Ta’ Qali, Malta from June 28 to July 3, featuring six national teams from across Europe.