LOS ANGELES—The Armenia Fund, in partnership with ARTN TV, hosted its sixth telethon dedicated to the people of Gyumri on Sunday, June 4, raising $487,988. The generous donations from the Armenian American diaspora will enable Armenia Fund to continue improvements in Gyumri, erecting new housing and infrastructure to benefit local residents.

“Our teams recently housed 36 families in two brand new apartment buildings in Gyumri, delivering the comfort and safety of a modern home to many residents for the first time,” said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. “The benevolence of the diaspora has enabled us to offer even more families the same experience in two even larger apartment buildings built for 56 families.”

Gyumri’s Mush 2 District is home to the two completed units built by Armenia Fund, Inc. (U.S.) as part of its ongoing Gyumri Housing Project. The two newer buildings will also be in the Mush 2 District but even larger, featuring a total of 56 apartments, expected to be ready for move-in by December 2023. All newly-constructed dwellings are seismically sound and will be outfitted with solar heaters, in order to maintain a significantly low carbon footprint. As with all apartments provided by Armenia Fund, every unit will come completely furnished and equipped with all necessary amenities, including appliances.

A graphic “Thank You” message from Armenia Fund to its supporters

Gyumri residents have persevered in the midst of tragic natural disasters, wars and all manner of catastrophe, often housed in horrific makeshift huts, or “domiks,” meant to serve as temporary shelter. Now, following the Artsakh War of 2020, there are even more families in need of secure housing, including those who have been wounded and disabled in battle defending our nation. With the Armenian American community’s support through this telethon, the lives of 56 families will forever be changed for the better and the plight of homelessness addressed in a meaningful way.

