The Hayastan All Armenian Fund held its 25th annual Telethon on Thursday with the motto of “We Develop Dynamic Communities,” raising $11,003,439.51 as of Friday, a press statement said.

“It’s worth noting that the Fund’s worldwide fundraising events are still ongoing, and the results will be announced at the end of the year,” the fund said.

The donations received for the Telethon:2022 are as follows:

Armenia and Artsakh: $1,000,280.51

U.S.: $5,000,250

France: $3,284,000

Great Britain: $700,000

Toronto: $547,272

Montreal: $204,000

Brazil: $100,000

Switzerland: $80,000

Germany: $52,660

Argentina : $25,000

Austria: $6,144

Romania: $3,833

The funds raised during “We Develop Dynamic Communities” Telethon will be used for healthcare, social, educational, cultural and infrastructure rehabilitation projects “in the border communities of our Homeland, as well as various initiatives directed to the development of those communities.”

“We extend our gratitude to all our partners and donors for their continued support, unwavering dedication and for standing with Homeland. Thanks to their joint efforts we have made a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of our compatriots,” the funds said in its statement.