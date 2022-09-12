After Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory, targeting the Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces, the government of Armenia officially appealed to Russia, the United Nations Security Council and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.

Earlier the government of Armenia made a decision at a Security Council meeting to invoke the bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Help with Russia, as well as apply to the CSTO and the United Nations Security Council as Azerbaijan launched a massive attack.

The appeal to Russia and the CSTO came after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia earlier in the day.

According to a press statement, Pashinyan provided details about the provocative, aggressive actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the sovereign territory of Armenia starting from midnight, which were accompanied by artillery shelling and fire from large-caliber firearms.

Pashinyan called Azerbaijan’s actions unacceptable and emphasized the importance of an adequate reaction by the international community.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the situation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the foreign ministry press service reported.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan briefed his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu on the tense situation on the border.

According to the defense ministry, the two reached an agreement “to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation.”