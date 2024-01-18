“The Zangezur Corridor has never been discussed as part of the agreements that were made by President Putin, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan on November 9 in 2020,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday during a press briefing.

In his remarks last week, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan said that without the so-called land “corridor” through Armenian connecting to Nakhichevan, he would not open his country’s borders with Armenia.

Lavrov’s statement on Thursday counters Aliyev’s assertion that the creation of the so-called “corridor” was mandated by the Nov. 9, 2020 agreement.

Speaking about unblocking regional connections, Lavrov said the three countries had decided during trilateral task force meetings that the countries will retain sovereignty and jurisdiction over routes which will be unblocked through their territory.

This was agreed and discussed with President Vladimir Putin of Russia during his Yerevan visit for the CSTO summit last year, Lavrov said, adding that for “unknown reason” that agreement was not implemented.

“I remember quite well, how positively this was accepted, but then it just went away….I don’t know what hindered the implementation of the agreements on opening connections between Azerbaijan proper and Nakhichevan,” Lavrov said.

This statement comes after the Russian foreign ministry urged Yerevan to resume Moscow-mediated talks with Baku.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and the Armenian ambassador in Moscow, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, on Wednesday discussed the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations “in detail” during a meeting requested by Harutiunyan.

“The Russian side emphasized the urgent need for an early resumption of trilateral work in this area based on a set of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the ministry said in a short statement. It gave no other details.