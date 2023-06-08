GLENDALE—The Armenia School Foundation announced that it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a fundraiser art show. This special event, marked with a captivating art exhibition and a cocktail reception on June 22 and 23 at the Tufenkian Fine Arts Gallery, aims to celebrate the foundation’s two decades of empowering education and supporting the Armenian community.

Since its establishment in 2003, the Armenia School Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting educational opportunities and preserving Armenian cultural heritage. With the generous support of donors, volunteers, and community members, the foundation has made significant contributions to the development of Armenian schools, ensuring quality education for Armenian children and fostering a strong sense of cultural identity.

The 20th anniversary fundraiser art show will serve as a platform to raise vital funds for the foundation’s ongoing initiatives. The event will feature a remarkable collection of artworks from acclaimed Armenian artists, showcasing a diverse range of styles and themes. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and creativity of Armenian art while supporting a noble cause.

The cocktail reception, scheduled on the 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., promises to be a memorable evening and provides a networking opportunity for individuals passionate about education, culture, and the Armenian community. The exhibition will be on view on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tufenkian Fine Arts Gallery is located at 216 S Louise St. Glendale, CA 91205.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary with this special art show,” said Moneh Der Grigorian, a representative of the Armenia School Foundation. “Through the years, our foundation has worked tirelessly to provide educational opportunities for Armenian children, and this event allows us to reflect on our achievements while looking forward to a brighter future. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of art, culture, and community.”

The 20th anniversary fundraiser art show is made possible through the collaboration of the Armenia School Foundation and numerous talented Armenian artists. The event is open to the public, and all proceeds will go directly towards supporting the foundation’s educational programs and initiatives.

For more information, please contact events@armeniaschoolfoundation.org or visit the Armenian School Foundation’s website or their Instagram and Facebook pages.

The Armenia School Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of education and the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage. Its main objective is to provide all children in Armenia and Artsakh with a safe and supportive learning environment. ASF has been working tirelessly to meet their goal by providing new furniture to schools to schools in Armenia and Artsakh. Through fundraising efforts and community support, the foundation works towards providing educational resources and improving the quality of education in Armenian schools.