GLENDALE — The Armenia School Foundation, in collaboration with the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, the Research on Armenian Architecture, and the ARPA Institute, has announced a public lecture, “The Armenian Architects of Iran’s Modernism” presented by Dr. Talinn Grigor.

This lecture, tracing the history and impact of Irano-Armenian architects, will take place Thursday, August 10th, 2023, from 7-9 pm and will be held at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, located at 117 South Louise Street, Glendale, CA 91205.

“We are thrilled to host this enriching lecture,” said a representative from the Armenia School Foundation. “We believe it will shine a light on the profound influence Armenian architects had on Iran’s modernist architecture.”

The lecture, with rich visuals, is open to all who are interested in the intersecting domains of architecture, culture, and history. Admission is free. The evening promises to be both informative and inspiring, exploring the often overlooked yet significant role Armenian architects have played in shaping Iran’s modern culture and socio-political environment.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact us at events@armeniaschoolfoundation.org or call 818-388-3795. We encourage you to join us for an evening of learning and connection as we delve into a vital piece of Armenian and Iranian cultural history.