Armenia’s National Soccer team on Saturday beat Ireland 1-0 in the first round of the first group in Group B of the League of Nations.

Fans from both sides filled the bleachers at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium in Yerevan, which hosted the match.

In the 45 minutes of the first half of the game, the Armenian team was “second in number.” The teams went to the break in a draw, reported Armenpress.

At the start of the second half, the Armenian team was again in the role of defender, relying on counterattacks. In the 74th minute, 21-year-old Eduard Spertsyan scored a long-range shot.

The next team, led by Joaquin Caparos, tried to double the advantage, but failed.

In the end, the Armenian team won with the lowest score, starting with a victory in this round of the League of Nations.

The Armenian national team will play its next match in Group A of the League of Nations on June 8 against the Scottish team.