YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—The first passenger flight in decades from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to the town of Kapan in the country’s southern Syunik province was operated on Wednesday, Armenia’s civil aviation authorities said.

The Civil Aviation Committee said an Armenia-registered L-410 passenger plane (made in the Czech Republic) successfully landed at Kapan’s Syunik Airport at 10:58 am local time after a 48-minute flight from Yerevan’s International Zvartnots Airport.

The flight on the plane designed for 19 passengers took place in a test mode, it added.

“This is a truly historic flight – the first passenger flight to the Kapan airport since the 1990s, barring one private flight made in 2017,” the Civil Aviation Committee said.

The body did not say when regular commercial passenger flights between Yerevan and Kapan will become available.

Kapan’s Syunik Airport has been renovated in accordance with international standards and certified by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia in 2020.

Kapan is situated some 190 kilometers to the southeast of capital Yerevan not far from the border with Azerbaijan. The runway of its airport stretches along the border and at one point is situated less than a hundred meters from it.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Tensions along their restive border have persisted despite a Russia-brokered ceasefire that stopped a deadly six-week Armenian-Azerbaijani war in 2020.